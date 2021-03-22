Tickets for April Red Sox games go on sale Thursday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Single game tickets for Boston Red Sox April games will go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, March 25, at 10 a.m.

Tickets will initially be priced at 2020 individual game prices, and will fluctuate based on demand and variables such as the date, number of tickets available, opponent, and weather conditions.

Red Sox season ticket holders have received priority access to tickets for the 2021 regular season over the past few weeks. A limited number of remaining tickets will be available to the general public for games during the month of April. Tickets will be sold in pods of 2 and 4 with a limit of one pod per game for each fan. Tickets for Opening Day on April 1 are not included in the sale to the general public.

Visitors will be required to complete a health screening survey prior to entry on the day of the game, which can be found on the MLB Ballpark App. Fenway Park will be divided into five ‘neighborhood zones’, where ticket holders can access the designated gates for entry and exit nearest their seat location as labeled on their game ticket. To help reduce contact throughout the gameday experience, fans will be issued a digital ticket through MLB’s Ballpark App, and all ticket scanning will be contactless.

Fans attending games at Fenway Park can visit redsox.com/healthandsafety to review the full list of safety protocols in place at the ballpark for the start of the regular season, which currently include mandatory face coverings (except ages two and under), heightened sanitation procedures, reduced contact measures, and physical distancing. The site will be updated regularly with any changes to these protocols.

You can buy tickets on the Red Sox ticket purchase web page and view more information about COVID-19 safety protocols at Fenway Park.