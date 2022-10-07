BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Red Sox games at Fenway Park might start earlier next season. Red Sox decision makers have been interested in potentially moving up the start time of night games in order to ensure fans stay until the end.

Although it’s unknown what the change may be, there’s the potential for them starting before 7 o’clock. Night games at Fenway started at 7:10 this year.

Season ticket prices also increased by 1.5-2% for 2023 and it is not expected to drop-off, even after Boston’s disappointing last-place finish in 2022.