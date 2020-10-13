Timmons wins 350 Small Block Supermodified open at the Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Bobby Timmons out of Windham, ME took down the win in the 30 lap 350 Small Block Supermodified open at the 58th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday night.

Timmons took the lead from Rich Eaton on lap 2. Mike Netishen would start to contend for the lead and would take it from Timmons on lap 7.

Timmons would not give up and after the halfway mark in the race and took the lead back in turn 3 and would not look back and go on and win the 30 lap race. Mike Netishen would finish in second. Stephen Duphily would finish in third. Michael Bruce would finish in fourth and Rich Eaton would round out the top five.

Desmond Skillings would win the 20 lap North East Mini Stock Tour race and win the championship by one point. Nick Anderson finished in second and Matt Sonnhalter finished in third. Kevin Cormier out of Agawam finished in eighth and Rich Fournier out of Warwick finished in 23rd.

Doug Meservey, Jr took down the win in the Harry Kourafas, Jr Memorial Pro 4 Modified event after a hard battle with his cousin Brett Meservey and Rob Richardi, Jr for the lead. Brett Meservey tried many times to get around Doug Meservey, Jr but Meservey, Jr was able to hold on for the win. Brett Meservey finished in second. Rob Richardi, Jr finished in third. Randy Cabral finished in fourth and Doug Meservey, Sr rounded out the top five.

The Pro 4 Modifieds will have two races remaining in their 2020 season as they will head to Claremont Motorsports Park this weekend and wrap up their season at the New London Waterford Speedbowl on October 24.

Ryan Vanasse took down the win in the 35 lap EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series race. Randy Burr finished in second and Gerard Giorando, Jr finished in third. The EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series will have their 2020 season finale this weekend at Claremont Motorsports Park.