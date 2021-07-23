Tokyo 2020 inspiring young gymnasts in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass, (WWLP) – As Tokyo 2020 gets underway, western Massachusetts remembers its own Olympics legends who won medals for Team USA.

One of those is West Springfield native, Tim Daggett. Daggett founded the gymnastics center in Agawam over 30 years ago and you can bet the young gymnasts there are closely watching the Olympics. 22News found out what it takes to excel at this sport and get to an Olympics level.

“It’s a really hard sport on your body it takes a lot of dedication and commitment, I grew up with it, and taking it from high school through college, you find a love and passion for it that makes you want to keep coming back.

The owners told 22News that Tim is in Tokyo, sharing his gymnastics passion as a commentator.

“He’s a regular guy who is so passionate about gymnastics and it comes through in his commentary, said Marlyce Morace, Co-Owner of Daggett Gymnastics in Agawam. “He’s great at relating how complex gymnastics is just to the regular people at home.”

At Daggett’s, it’s not just about executing flips and other stunts. They want to keep younger generations inspired, just like the Olympics does.

“These guys are amazing they’ve been through all the levels,” said Darren Morace, Co-Owner of Daggett’s. “They [olympians] represent the younger kids and show them what they aspire to be.”

Some of the local Olympians competing in Tokyo include swimmers, Michael Hixon from Amherst, and Springfield College’s Mikhaeli Charlemagne. You can watch the Tokyo Olympics through August 8, on 22News.

