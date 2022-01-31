Tom Brady hasn’t officially confirmed he’s retiring

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The football world wonders whether seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady is coming back for another season.

Only Tom Brady could turn a retirement decision into must-see drama. It started over the weekend and it will most likely continue until an official decision as been made. He’s the best to ever do it, he’s the goat, there is no doubt about it.

Fans were in shock for at least a couple hours over the weekend, when reports came out that Tom Brady was retiring from the NFL. Brady hasn’t officially confirmed he’s retiring, despite indications that he won’t return for a 23rd season.

ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement. Adam Schefter tweeting this out Saturday afternoon citing unidentified sources which sent fans into a frenzy. A seven-time Super Bowl champion and the NFL’s career leader in numerous passing categories, Brady is under contract for 2022, but he has cited a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele, and three children.

NBC’s NFL Play by Play commentator Al Michaels on the Bucs’ Quarterback, “this is unbelievable. It was unbelievable a couple of years ago, but at age 44, to be at the top of almost every statistical list, to come off a Super Bowl win, to look like he’s got a really good chance to get back to a Super Bowl, you can’t put anything past Tom.”

QB for the KC Chiefs Patrick Mahomes reacting to Brady’s Super Bowl legacy, calling his career one of a kind.

“To win that many Super Bowls, to be in that many games, it’s hard, and I understand that. After the years that I’ve had, I’ve been close a lot, but I’ve only been there twice and won one.”

As to when Brady will call it quits is still up in the air. Brady called the Buccaneers Saturday to tell them he hasn’t made a decision. His father told multiple reporters that Brady isn’t retiring. Brady’s agent said Brady will be the one to announce his retirement. As of right now, there is nothing indicating that on any form of social media.