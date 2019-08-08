1  of  2
Breaking News
28-year-old victim identified in Springfield homicide Chicopee Police investigating a decomposed body; avoid James Street area

Tonight: Patriots open preseason against Lions

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots kick-off their preseason Thursday night against the Detriot Lions, live on 22News.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Tonight’s episode of Jeopardy will air following the Patriots preseason game.

22News will broadcast all four upcoming pre-season New England Patriots games. 

The Patriots schedule is below:

  • August 8 at 7:30 p.m. – New England Patriots at Detroit Lions
  • August 17 at 7:00 p.m. – New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans
  • August 22 at 7:30 p.m. – Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots
  • August 29 at 7:30 p.m.  – New York Giants at New England Patriots

22News will also air regular-season games on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Scheduled games below:

  • September 8 – New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  • November 3 – New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens
  • December 1 – New England Patriots vs Houston Texans

DIRECTV Subscribers! The NFL Kickoff is coming, and you’re still without WWLP-22News. Call 800-288-2020 to bring back your favorite station. Learn More https://www.wwlp.com/retransmission/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet