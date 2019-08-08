Tonight: Patriots open preseason against Lions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots kick-off their preseason Thursday night against the Detriot Lions, live on 22News.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Tonight’s episode of Jeopardy will air following the Patriots preseason game.

22News will broadcast all four upcoming pre-season New England Patriots games.

The Patriots schedule is below:

August 8 at 7:30 p.m. – New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

– New England Patriots at Detroit Lions August 17 at 7:00 p.m. – New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans

– New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans August 22 at 7:30 p.m. – Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

– Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots August 29 at 7:30 p.m. – New York Giants at New England Patriots

22News will also air regular-season games on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Scheduled games below:

September 8 – New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers

– New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers November 3 – New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens

– New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens December 1 – New England Patriots vs Houston Texans