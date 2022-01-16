Top H.S. basketball players compete in Hoophall Classic in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The birthplace of Basketball played host to some young people who may become the sport’s legends of tomorrow.

From the far corners of America, dozens of high school basketball teams came to Springfield College to compete in the 20th annual Hoophall Classic, sponsored by the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.

In addition to the audience of Springfield residents who enjoy a good game, colleges were scouting for future players.

“It’s something different they might not see in another place. This place has become a place for the top players, the best want to play against the best,” said Greg Procino the Vice President of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The 20th annual Hoophall Classic will have featured teams from as close as East Longmeadow to as far away as California.