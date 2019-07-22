Transeau takes down Legends win in the Dirt Duels at The Flat Track

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- It was a memorable night for Chris Transeau as he took down the win in the 35 lap Legends race on Friday night as of part of the Dirt Duels at The Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
He won $2,000 the largest Legends purse in the Northeast this season.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney served as the Grand Marshall for the event. Corey Lajoie and Daniel Hemric raced in the 35 lap event. Ryan Newman along with Bubba Wallace and Michael McDowell attended the event.