Tri-Track Open Modified race at Monadnock moves to Sunday July 5

JENNERSTOWN, PA (WWLP)- The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will kick off their 2020 season on Sunday at Jennerstown Speedway for The Morocco/Wade Cole Memorial 133 presented by Dunleavy’s Truck and Trailer Repair. NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour driver Wade Cole was killed in an accident at his home back in March. There are 35 Modifieds entered for the race on Sunday. The race will be held with no fans.

Jennerstown Speedway General Manager Bill Hribar told 22News it’s been a two year process to have the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on their schedule. The race was originally going to be held in May.

“ Jimmy Wilson the series director reached out about two years ago. In this sport passion is everything. We finally felt the time was right to bring the NASCAR Whelen Modifieds back to Jennerstown Speedway and we were all excited. Everyone was pumped up for Memorial Day Weekend and unfortunately the pandemic hit. Affected some regions harder than others.” Hribar Said

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will head back to Jennerstown on Saturday, August 22 and that race will be held with fans. The speedway has setup a COVID-19 action plan in conjunction with local and state officials and the CDC with social distancing, hand sanitizing stations, masks in some locations will be required and other places be recommended along with limited capacity. Hribar said they have looked at what others have done along with looking at other regions that have opened.

Jennerstown Speedway looks to crate an enjoyable experience for race fans when they come to visit.