Two Mid-Week Events coming to Seekonk Speedway in 2020

SEEKONK, Mass (WWLP)- On Friday, Seekonk Speedway announced two Mid-Week Shows that will come to the Cement Place in 2020 along with some changes for Open Wheel Wednesday.



The first one will take place on Wednesday, July 1 when the 16th annual Open Wheel Wednesday featuring the Tri-Track Open Modified Series for 100 laps. The Dave Steele Memorial featuring the NEMA Lites and for the first time the 350 SMAC (Super Modified Atlantic Charter). will be apart of the event. The 350 SMAC series has raced at Wiscasset Speedway in Maine and at Oswego Speedway in New York.



“We’re very excited,” John Burke, the Race Advocate for 350 S.M.A.C., said in a news release. “It’s a track that I had on our bucket list to get into, and I think these cars shine on these types of tracks. With tight racing, and a lot more passing, I think the cars are really going to shine for the fans.”

On Wednesday, August 12, the ISMA Super Modifieds will make a return to Seekonk along with the Boston Louie Memorial for the NEMA Midgets and the NEMA Lites.



“We are excited to add the 350 Supers to the schedule and keep the NEMA Dave Steele classic as part of the Open Wheel Wednesday tradition,” Ed St. Germain, Seekonk’s Director of Business Development, said in a news release “We are also looking forward to showcasing the Boston Louie event on another great midweek show with the return of the Supermodifieds. The Supermodifieds haven’t been here in a while and it should be a great show for our dedicated fans.”



“This is typically modified country, but we also know that there are a lot of Supermodified and open-wheel Midget fans up here. We are going to do our best to make this is a big-time event that we are going to draw a big crowd for,” Bobby Seymour said in a news release. “Everyone just does everything possible to make it out for the Boston Louie – the racers, the fans… it’s amazing how much it has grown.”

ISMA has raced all over in Canada, Ohio and here in the New England Region

“I’m totally excited about it,” Howie Lane, a member of ISMA’s Board of Directors, said in a news release. “I think we put on a great show at Seekonk. What I love about it is you can pass there. It’s just a great place to be, with a lot of history. I’ve missed racing there and a lot of people feel the same way.”



The full 2020 Seekonk Speedway Schedule will be out in the near future. Seekonk Speedway will kick off their 75th season on Sunday, May 3.



ISMA Supermodifieds will make a return to Seekonk in 2020.