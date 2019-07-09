U.S. Women’s National Team inspiring young athletes in western Mass

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is back home after winning the World Cup in France. The U.S. won its fourth Women’s World Cup on Sunday, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup Final.

Kylie Ratelle plays for the New England Mutiny and grew up watching this team play.

“Seeing how much the women’s game has grown, it’s amazing,” said Ratelle. “They were able come out with another win and add a fourth star to their crest.”

The women’s game had higher television ratings than the men’s match last year, making it the most-watched soccer event in the U.S. since the 2015 women’s final.

“Our Women’s National Team has some great players, great personalities. Hopefully our younger girls look up to them,” said Greg Kolodziey, the general manager of the Western Mass Pioneers.

The U.S. Women’s team has inspired a new generation of athletes in western Massachusetts.

“My favorite players in the world cup are Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan,” said Sienna Bahget, who is participating in the Western Mass Pioneers Soccer Camp at Lusitano Field this week.

Sienna, and her friend at soccer camp Bailey, told 22News they loved watching the ladies win the World Cup.

“It inspires me to improve my soccer more so I could be a better player.,” said Bailey Neuheuser.

“It makes me feel very happy and proud of them because they did their best and they did a really good job,” said Sienna.

And, it’s not just the girls at soccer camp who like watching the women’s national team.

“Greg will ask questions, like ‘who won this game?'” explained Kayla Henry, who also plays for the New England Mutiny. “And the boys are the ones yelling out the answers too along with the girls. So, they are obviously watching at home.”