UMass Amherst football home games announced

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Tickets are available for UMass football home games at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst.
The University of Massachusetts Athletic announced the schedule for six home games and FloSports will provide live coverage FloFootball.com. The games will broadcast throughout New England on the NESN family of networks.
Tickets for the season are available to purchase from the UMass Athletics Ticket Office over the phone at 866-UMASS-TIX or by visiting UMassAthletics.com/tickets.
2021 UMass Amherst Football Home Games
- September 11 at 3:30 p.m. against Boston College
- (Game promotion: Hall of Fame Celebration, 9/11 Remembrance)
- September 18 at 3:30 p.m. against Eastern Michigan
- (Game promotion: UMass Hockey Celebration, First Responders Day, Youth Day)
- October 2 at 12 p.m. against Toledo
- (Game promotion: Family Weekend, Hockey Home Opener)
- October 9 at 3:30 p.m. against UConn
- (Game promotion: Band Day, Breast Cancer Awareness Day)
- November 6 at 3:30 p.m. against Rhode Island
- (Game promotion: Homecoming)
- November 13 at 12 p.m. against Maine
- (Game promotion: Senior Day, Military Appreciation Day)