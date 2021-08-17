UMass Amherst football home games announced

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Tickets are available for UMass football home games at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst.

The University of Massachusetts Athletic announced the schedule for six home games and FloSports will provide live coverage FloFootball.com. The games will broadcast throughout New England on the NESN family of networks.

Tickets for the season are available to purchase from the UMass Athletics Ticket Office over the phone at 866-UMASS-TIX or by visiting UMassAthletics.com/tickets.

2021 UMass Amherst Football Home Games