AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst Men’s basketball team has hit the end of the road for their season.

The Minutemen made their first Atlantic 10 Quarterfinals appearance in five years Friday, playing against the Saint Louis Billikens.

Center Tre Mitchell scored 30 points for UMass. It wasn’t enough, as Saint Louis beat the Minutemen 86-72, ending their run in that conference.

UMass Amherst ends their season with an 8-7 record.