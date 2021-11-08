UMass football coach Walt Bell fired following homecoming loss to URI

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass football’s homecoming loss to the University of Rhode Island Saturday was the final game under head coach Walt Bell. UMass Athletics director Ryan Bamford announced Bell has been fired, with three games remaining in his third season at Amherst.

The Minutemen are just 2-23 under Bell’s leadership, and this year have a 1-8 record so far.

Run game coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Miller will serve as interim head coach.

UMass will host Maine next week, before visiting Army on November 20, and finishing the season at New Mexico State.