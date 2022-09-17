AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – College Football season has arrived at UMass Amherst on Saturday.

It was a fun day in Amherst as football starts up again, and students are able to cheer on their institution’s team.

UMass enters Saturday 0-2 on the season with road losses vs. Toledo and Tulane. The team hosts one of the easier opponents on their schedule Saturday, as the Stony Brook Seawolves are an FCS program. Regardless, they will still be a tough opponent.

The football program has had its struggles in previous years, but fans are making noise and having fun just a walk away from their dorms at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

Marco Splash, a Junior at UMass Amherst told 22News, “This is my first football game that’s UMass-related. My dorm is just a few steps away and I’ve come to see a D1 football game, it’s amazing.”

UMass won their game Saturday 20-3 over Stony Brook. They will play Temple next week in Philadelphia.