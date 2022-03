SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former UMass Minuteman is headed to the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Matt Kessel was drafted by the Saint Louis Blues in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and will play with the Blues AHL team for the rest of the season.

Kessel was there when the Minuteman made history last year by winning the 2021 NCAA Championship.

Kessel and the Thunderbirds will hit the ice on Friday, April 1 against the Providence Bruins.