UMass hockey visits Westfield Starfires game

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass NCAA National Championship hockey trophy was on display at the Westfield Starfires game.

Many fans for UMass and the Starfires came out to Bullens Field in Westfield to be able to chat with the Minutemen and take photos of the trophy. UMass hockey players Josh Lopina, Ryan Sullivan, and Oliver MacDonald were also featured for the ceremonial first pitch.

“It’s something super special, it means a lot to us,” said Josh Lupina. “I know it means a lot to people in Massachusetts, so being able to bring the trophy around and do this is fun and it means a lot to us.”

The Minutemen won their first-ever hockey national championship with a win over St. Cloud State in the title game back in April.