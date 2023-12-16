SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local basketball fans got a special treat Saturday afternoon, with two Division 1 basketball games at the MassMutual Center.

The games played Saturday were part of the 2023 Hall of Fame Classic. The first game of the afternoon was between Florida Atlantic University and St. Bonaventure and then fans from the area got to watch UMass face off against West Virginia.

22News spoke to the father of UMass Basketball Center Josh Cohen, about what it means to be able to watch UMass hoops compete in Springfield and against a big name program.

“I’ve seen him play all over the place and every night it’s a different adventure,” said Peter Cohen. “Tonight will be great versus a West Virginia team, so to come back here and play in Springfield at the Hall of Fame is pretty special.”

The Minutemen were underdogs but ended up winning 87 to 79, improving to 6-2 on the season. Josh Cohen lead the way with 19 points and 7 rebounds.