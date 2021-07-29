UMass men’s basketball to play in first-ever Basketball Hall of Fame Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first-ever Basketball Hall of Fame Classic is being held in Texas at the end of the year and a local college will play in the triple-header.

The Hall of Fame announced the UMass Amherst Minutemen will face North Texas on Saturday, December 11. Game times and broadcast details have not yet been announced.

“We are very excited to travel to Dallas/Fort Worth this December to take on a talented North Texas team,” said head coach Matt McCall. “We have been fortunate to participate in events hosted by the Basketball Hall of Fame over the years, and we are looking forward to yet another first-class experience later this year.”

The Hall of Fame added that they are keeping an eye on the pandemic and will provide updates accordingly to ensure everyone’s safety. The full Massachusetts non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date.