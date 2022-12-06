AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Men’s basketball team has won six straight games.

Following an 87-73 win over UAlbany last night, people are starting to realize that this 8-1 Minutemen basketball team is for real.

After a loss to Towson in early November, Ubass basketball has picked up momentum and has won SIX in a row. Now the team is starting to garner some respect behind new coach Frank Martin.

Coach Martin told 22News, “We’ve got a fun group. We play really hard, we play fast, I think we play an exciting brand of basketball. I don’t judge anyone based on their past and I hope people don’t judge us based on the past.”

And for a UMass basketball team that has struggled in the past, all eyes are ahead for the Minutemen amidst this impressive start to the season.

“We’ve been fortunate,” Coach Martin continued. “We’ve won some close games. We have to figure out how to keep our heads down and keep working.”

UMass will hit the court again on Thursday at home against UMass Lowell, and they’ll be in Springfield next week for the Hall of Fame Classic.