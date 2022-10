AHMERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Hockey got their own wins in this weekend, managing a sweep of the Number 1 ranked Denver Pioneers.

It’s the first time in program history UMass has blanked a Number 1 ranking opponent.

Game 1 on Friday was a quick start by the Minutemen, who scored three goals in the first period. Despite a third period rally by Denver, UMass still won it 4-2.

Then Saturday night, a similar start. This time Denver couldn’t even get a shot in the net and UMass trounced them 3-0.