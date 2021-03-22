UMass men’s hockey wins first-ever East Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass men’s hockey team won their first-ever Hockey East Championship over the weekend, the first in program history.



In a battle of the UMass’s in the championship game, UMass Amherst came out on top over UMass Lowell by a final of 1-0 to secure the win.

The minutemen accomplished a program first during a season like no other. Head Coach Greg Carvel has credited a lot of the program’s success to a senior class that has taken this team a long way.

“Our senior class has taken this program from last place to first. They walk off the Mullins Center hoisting the trophy and I couldn’t be prouder of them,” said Carvel.

UMass will now take on lake superior state in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey championship.

“I can’t even describe it in words it’s awesome. We’ve gotten close before, but to close it on our home ice senior year it was awesome,” said Jake Gaudet, a UMass senior.

That game will be played Friday at 6:30 p.m. and can be watched on ESPNU.

They won’t be the only western Massachusetts team in the tournament, AIC will be playing on Friday at 9:30 a.m.