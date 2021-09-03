UMass Minutemen football begins Saturday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – College football is officially underway with big-time matchups running all weekend.

The Minutemen will return to the field for their season opener Saturday at the University of Pittsburgh. They’ll see a familiar face. Former UMass Head Coach Mark Whipple serves as the Panther’s offensive coordinator. He coached the Minutemen for two stints from 1998 to 2003 and again from 2014 to 2018.

There are still 10 players on the UMass roster who played for Whipple in 2018. This will be the first ever meeting between the two schools. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.

The home game will be held on Saturday, September 11 against Boston College.