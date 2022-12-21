AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday marked national signing day for high school football players across the country.

UMass signed six high school seniors lead by 3 star Quarterback Ahmad Haston out of West Palm Beach, Florida. The incoming class includes linebacker Jyree Roberts, pass rusher Donovan Dyson, viper Christian LeBrun and a pair of offensive linemen, Peyton Miller and Zachary Anderson.

Wednesday’s press conference provided Coach Don Brown with an opportunity to say what he sees in his freshman class, as well as why recruited those six players specifically.

“We’re looking for the athletic part, you know guys that can run regardless of position, guys that are athletic. You know we’ll sacrifice a little bit of size for movement skills. I think all six of these guys do that,” said Don Brown, UMass Head Football Coach.

This past season was Brown’s first with UMass and he will be looking to improve upon the Minutemen’s 1-11 record. UMass football will look to add more depth to the roster through the transfer portal come February.