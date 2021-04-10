UMass Minutemen win NCAA’s Men’s Ice Hockey National Championship with shutout victory

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Minutemen have won the NCAA’s Men’s Ice Hockey National Championship, beating Saint Cloud State University on Saturday 5-0.

22News was on the UMass campus Saturday evening as the entire campus community cheered on the team.

UMass Goalie Filip Lindberg played extremely well throughout the entire game. UMass is known for a strong defense, but the offensive play was very strategic. Aaron Bohlinger started things off strong, racing ahead of Saint Cloud for that first goal.

The team remained consistent into the second and third periods. Bobby Trivigno finished up the game with the team’s fifth goal.

The campus is now waiting to welcome back the team on campus.