UMass Minutemen’s win celebrated by students and alumni

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Everyone has been coping with the COVID-19 pandemic for more than a year, but this stunning victory for the UMASS Amherst hockey minutemen was just what the students on campus needed as a morale booster.

It’s not just the Umass students elated over the hockey team’s monumental victory in Pittsburgh this weekend, but also the alumni who’ve been following UMASS Hockey, for what seems like an eternity, waiting for a moment such as this. Patrick Shanahan of Holyoke, known to his friends as P.J. has lived for this moment.

“They just won the national championship, and what a victory it was,” P.j. said. “Just to be able to watch it on TV. We used to come to the games all the time, but this COVID thing we haven’t been able to take in a live game. That was such a joy and every player that skates on the ice played strong. It wasn’t like there was one hero, they were all heroes.”

Long before the team arrived back on campus this afternoon, students like senior Pat Currey were chomping at the bit waiting to join the upcoming celebration. And what a celebration it was.

To put aside for this joyous occasion all the concerns prompted by the pandemic and to return to the time as P.J. Shanahan pointed out when students and alumni could once again see their Minutemen on ice in Championship form.