(WWLP) – March is a popular month for college hoops, and two local teams are in action Friday night on the hardwood.

The UMass Women’s Basketball Team advanced to the Atlantic-10 semi-finals after their 80-70 win over Fordham.

UMass will play in the semis Saturday. Their opponent and game time have yet to be determined.

The AIC Women’s Basketball team is playing Friday night as well.