UMass Women’s, Men’s basketball teams win season opener

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Minutemen’s season opener opened a lot more than just the basketball season. It open the doors of the Mullins Center for the first time in over 600 days.

“The culture of UMass is kind of basketball. You have the 90s where it was really big so I can’t wait to get back in there,” said student Quinn McCarron.

And for some third year students it was the first UMass basketball game they’ve been to because of the shutdown.

“I’m actually excited because I’ve never been to a basketball game before,” Meghan Davis t expressed. “I was a freshman here and then COVID happened so I never went to one.”

Head Coach Matt McCall has been trying to rebuild the program to its former glory. While UMass lost three starters from last season, they added six transfers to their roster. A promising sign of improvement to fans.

“I’m looking forward to this year,” McCarron told 22News. “I think they are going to make a big leap this year hopefully.”

Anyone planning to attend a game at the Mullins Center this year will be required to wear a mask. UMass Athletics encourages everyone 12 and older to be fully vaccinated before attending.

The UMass Women’s basketball team also opened their season at home Tuesday night with a huge win over Central Connecticut, 87-50. The Men’s team also defeated the UMBC Retrievers, 77-60.

Both the men’s and the women’s teams hit the road for their next games on Friday. The men taking on Yale and the women Harvard.