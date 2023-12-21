SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame visited the United Nations Headquarters in New York City Thursday to take part in a first-of-it’s-kind celebration.

The United Nations hosted their very first celebration of World Basketball Day in New York City. The day-long celebration highlighted by a roundtable discussion, led by Julius Erving, featured the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and focused on the work of Dr. David Hollander and his book, ‘How Basketball Can Save The World.’

“I can walk onto the basketball court with a group of strangers, not knowing anyone, and immediately begin to find ways to know them,” said Dr. Hollander.

His vision of the game, shared with Dr. James Naismith, who baked its potential for building connections between people into the very first test-run at what would become Springfield College.

“Eye contact, peripheral vision, a sense of being with others and sharing with others and communicating with others, then leaving that space feeling more connected, feeling less alone,” said Dr. Hollander.

One of the games most legendary players recognized its potential, eager to champion its already immense global impact and spread that message.

Basketball legend Julius Erving talked to 22News Thursday, “It really is a gentleman’s game. The purpose of the game is to show your finesse, show your skill, show your adaptability. Some things are race related, some things are plain old ignorance, some people are jealous. Basketball takes you through all the experiences, all the emotions that one can have.”

For the keepers of the history of the game, rooted in its birthplace, this event was a powerful reminder.

“The message is take pride in the invention of the game of basketball. It’s something to be really proud of, that game came out of Springfield and we need to utilize it ourselves in our own community to bring our own community together,” said John Doleva, President of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The resolution to declare the very first worldwide day of celebration for any team sport was brought by the Philippines, co-sponsored by Indonesia, Nicaragua and Peru. It received a vote in the United Nations General Assembly in August and passed unanimously.

That vote proving that this game is just what the doctor ordered… with Dr. Hollander, Dr. J and Naismith billing basketball as an expression of human condition and cooperation and something the entire world can have in common.