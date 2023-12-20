SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is the 122nd anniversary of the very first basketball game, playing out with a pair of peach baskets in Springfield, and the Hall of Fame is participating in a truly global celebration.

Leadership was buzzing at the Basketball Hall of Fame about this event on Thursday at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, where basketball will take center stage.

The UN adopted a resolution this year establishing December 21st as World Basketball Day and will mark the very first with a forum celebrating the game’s positive influence around the world.

After the legendary test game at Springfield College back on December 21st, 1891, basketball grew globally almost immediately thanks to mission work by the YMCA, bringing it to places like China and Europe.

The first women’s game was played just a few years later at Smith College in Northampton and grew globally just as quickly, nowhere more than in the Philippines as early as the 1910s.

The rapid growth was rooted in the fundamental principles laid out by Dr. James Naismith as he created the rules in Springfield, a simple-to-play, but difficult-to-master game that provided rigorous exercise without the physicality of football that can be played indoors.

“It just shows the impact of Naismith’s invention and the impact of the game and how it translates into so many languages and cultures. It’s just an amazing sport. Those core values that he instilled in the game are really what bubble up and give people respect for the game and respect for the competition,” said John Doleva, the president and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The celebration on Thursday at the United Nations will begin with a conversation led by one world-famous minute man, Julius Dr. J Erving. 22News will be there to bring you the sights and sounds of this global celebration of this beautiful game, which calls western Massachusetts its original home.