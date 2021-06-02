“Unselfish” BC lacrosse champions welcomed to State House

BOSTON (SHNS) – Charlotte North soaked in every moment during her visit to the State House Wednesday where Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito congratulated the Boston College women’s lacrosse team on their NCAA Division 1 National Championship.

“It’s been surreal. It hasn’t really hit yet but it’s been so much fun celebrating with my teammates,” North said. “We’re just really trying to soak in every moment we get together. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and we’re just so happy for each other.”

North helped lead the Boston College Eagles to a 16-10 victory over Syracuse Sunday for the team’s first women’s lacrosse national championship. The Dallas, Texas native also broke the single season NCAA goals record with 102 over the course of the season and six in Sunday’s game, according to the Associated Press.

The win over Syracuse marks the second time this year that Baker and Polito have congratulated a team for a NCAA championship — the UMass Amherst men’s hockey team defeated St. Cloud University 5-0 in early-April and took a trip to Ashburton Park about a week later.

The brief ceremony outside in Ashburton Park also marked one of the first times a large group of people have gathered for a formal event organized by the governor’s office at the State House without masks and little social distancing.

The governor presented the team with a proclamation celebrating the win while the Eagle’s gave Baker and Polito, a Boston College ’88 alum, custom jerseys with their names embroidered on the back.

Acacia Walker-Weinstein, head coach of the Boston College women’s lacrosse team, said she was excited to travel to the State House and celebrate the hard work the team put in over the course of the season.

“The thing that separates them from a lot of other players is that they’re all very, very, very unselfish. It’s a really unselfish group,” Weinstein said. “I think it’s been the common denominator for many years. When you get to that level, there can tend to be a lot of egos and it becomes about being the best or being the hero and these guys, they’ve sacrificed everything for the team, for the last few years.”

Sen. Walter Timilty, a Boston College ’91 graduate, said he was proud of the team both as an alumnus and “citizen of the commonwealth.”

“These women are just fantastic, what they’ve achieved for the school and for the whole Commonwealth,” he said.

And what’s so special about this year’s team? North said their willingness to put in the hard work and make the sacrifices to compete at a high level paid off.

“I think from the coaches all the way down to every person on this team we’re truly a family and we care so much about each other, and that translates on the field. I think we had such special chemistry this year,” North said. “With COVID, and everything, we made some sacrifices and we worked really, really hard to try and achieve our ultimate goal of winning a national championship and to see that come to life was pretty special.”