US faces Netherlands in Women’s World Cup final

United States’ players warm up during a training session at the Gymnase Parc des Sports in Limonest, outside Lyon, France, a day before their Women’s World Cup final match against the Netherlands, Saturday, July 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

(WWLP) – The United States Women’s national team will fight for their fourth Women’s World Cup title when they face the Netherlands in France on Sunday.

The U.S. have now won 11 consecutive matches in Women’s World Cup play after beating England 2-1 on Tuesday in the semifinal match.

The Netherlands beat Sweden after a late goal in their semifinal on Wednesday and will make this their first World Cup Final appearance.

The last time the two teams met the U.S. won 3-1 at home in 2016.

Both teams have female coaches which is the first time since 2003 that two women have coached against each other in the final, according to the Associated Press.

The teams will face off for the title at Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France at 11:00 a.m.

22News Reporter Sydney Snow will be heading to a local spot to see how resident’s are watching the big game. Watch 22News starting at 6:00 p.m. for the full report.