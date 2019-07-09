Valley Blue Sox hosts baseball clinic for kids

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Blue Sox held a youth baseball clinic on Monday at Mackenzie Stadium in Holyoke.

Coaches and players gave guidance on how to hit, pitch, and field. Participants ranged in age from 6 to 13 years olf and they all received two free tickets to the Blue Sox Clinic on Saturday, July 20.

On that day, they will be able to take the field with the team during pregame ceremonies.

Blue Sox General Manager Chris Weyant told 22News why these clinics are important for the community.

“Its a really exciting day for us ’cause this is when our players and coaches get to really integrate with the kids and youth baseball in the area and work with the kids,” Weyant said. “And it’s a great to support this area and the community.”

Future sessions of the clinic take place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on July 9-11. A second clinic will be held July 15-18 at Burnham Field in Wilbraham.