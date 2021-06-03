Valley Blue Sox kicks-off season

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Well, maybe you took yourself out to the ball game! The Valley Blue Sox are back for the season!

It was opening night for the Blue Sox at Mackenzie Stadium in Holyoke for the first time since 2019!

And they took on the Newport Gulls.

COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season for the team based out of Holyoke, and the fans couldn’t be more excited to also return to the stands.

Ed Rizoli of Milford told 22News, “Oh this is terrific. Baseball is such a great time to get outside and meet people and enjoy yourself.”

It was also Hometown Heroes’ night, a special thank you from the Blue Sox to all frontline workers.