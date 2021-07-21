Valley Blue Sox play back to back doubleheaders after rain cancelations

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- Live sporting events are finally back in full swing this summer after the pandemic including the Valley Blue Sox.

The team is 17-12-0 this season. However, recent rainfall and thunderstorms have impacted the Blue Sox schedule at McKenzie Stadium, the team’s home field in Holyoke.

“Yeah, we’ve pretty much had to cancel every home game since the start of July. It’s been a little bit of a downer, but we’ve all had to deal with the rain,” Kate Avard, the team’s general manager said.

According to the Westover Flight Chief, the all-time record for rainfall during the month of July has already been broken, with 12.03 inches of rain in the past three weeks.

To catch up, the team is playing back-to-back doubleheaders. In fact, all canceled games have been rescheduled, good news for Valley Blue Sox fans. Zach, Jacob, and Tyler from Southampton were all rooting on the Valley Blue Sox. Jacob told 22News why he enjoys watching the team so much.

“I like seeing them hit and catch, and maybe I’ll learn something that I could try,” he said.

The Valley Blue Sox face off against the Bristol Blues on Thursday for a doubleheader.