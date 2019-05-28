Valley Blue Sox present 2018 Championship ring to the City of Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Blue Sox presented a special championship ring to the city of Holyoke on Tuesday following their second winning season.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse accepted the ring at City Hall on behalf of the city.

The Blue Sox won their second consecutive NECBL Championship following their 2018 season and were named the Summer Team of the Year by Perfect Game after finishing their season with their best record in the league.

“I want to congratulate the players, the coaches, and the staff of the Valley Blue Sox for winning the League Championship (again!),” says Morse. “I know I speak for the people of Holyoke when I say that you have made us proud, and we are looking forward to kicking off the new season to defend that title. Go Blue Sox!”

Also in attendance for the ring presentation was Blue Sox Manager, John Riola. The NECBL Championship Cup was also at City Hall for the ceremony.

