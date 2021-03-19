Villanova defeats UMass women’s basketball team

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass women’s basketball team started their postseason run against the Villanova Wildcats Friday night.

UMass comes into the WNIT tournament after an unlikely run to the Atlantic 10 Championship Final. The championship was also their 4th game in four days.

Not only is this UMass women’s basketball first trip to the WNIT since 1998, but it’s also only the fourth time in program history that they are in the postseason.

In a year that’s left the team with just seven active players because of COVID-19, it’s already a huge accomplishment.

“Definitely excited. The seven of us have really bonded together,” said team captain Sam Breen. “I don’t think there’s another group of players or coaches that I really want to do this with.”

The Minutewomen came up short Friday night.

They lost, 78-51, final.