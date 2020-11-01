Virginia Tech builds lead then holds on to down Louisville 42-35

Virginia Tech’s Raheem Blackshear scores on a run in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Hendon Hooker was perfect from the air and ran for three scores to lead Virginia Tech to a 42-35 victory over Louisville.

The junior quarterback went 10-of-10 for 183 yards passing to supplement a rushing attack that garnered 283 yards for the Hokies.

He contributed 68 of those yards on the ground.

About three hours before kickoff, Louisville announced nine players would be unavailable for undisclosed reasons.

That included leading solo tackler Monty Montgomery, starting free safety Isaiah Hayes and three of the Cardinals top four defensive ends – Yaya Diaby, Tabarius Peterson and Dayna Kinnaird.