Voice of St. Louis Blues speaks about his time in Springfield

by: Hector Molina

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – The St. Louis Blue’s radio play-by-play announcer explained how his previous time in Springfield brought him where he is today.

Chris Kerber in his 14th season as The Blues radio play-by-play announcer.

Before joining the Blues, Kerber spent four seasons calling the action for The Springfield Falcons now known as the Thunderbirds.

Kerber was in Springfield from 1996-1999.

Kerber said he wouldn’t be calling games in The Stanley Cup if it weren’t for his time in Western Massachusetts.

“It’s a special series, it’s been a fun ride. I’m not here without the opportunity given to me by The Falcons in Springfield, so it’s a place that’s near and dear to my heart,” Kerber said.

Kerber told 22News he still visits Western Massachusetts every summer.

