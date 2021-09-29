Was it Belichick or Brady that made the Patriots so successful?

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – Just four days until Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to Gillette Stadium to play the Patriots in Brady’s first trip to Foxboro as a visitor on Sunday Night Football.

Sunday’s game will be the first reunion for the most iconic quarterback and head coach duo of all time. For 20 years it was debated… is it Belichick’s scheme or Brady’s arm that makes the team so successful? Well, let’s check the resumes.

As a New Englander, who are you rooting for this Sunday night on @SNFonNBC: The Patriots or Tom Brady? — WWLP-22News (@WWLP22News) September 28, 2021

They won 197 games together, the most all-time by a coach and quarterback. Since they split, Belichick and the Pats went from 12-4 in 2019 with Brady to 7-9 last year. This year, the Pats are are 1-2 behind rookie quarterback Mac Jones, leaving Belichick’s head coaching record without Tom Brady at 62 wins and 74 losses.

For the Bucs, Brady turned a 7-9 Tampa Bay team in 2019 into an 11-5 Super Bowl Champion last year. This season, he is off to his best start through three games ever, hitting career highs in passing attempts, completions and yards per game. He’s also on pace to throw more touchdowns than ever.

Brady’s current coach, Bruce Arians, won just under 59-percent of his games in six seasons as a head coach without Brady and has won 68-percent of his games with him.

So, the numbers say it all. Brady is winning this breakup so far!

