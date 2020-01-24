WATCH LIVE: ‘Stars of the Ice’ a look at the NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis

Breaking News
St. Louis (FOX2NOW) – Hockey’s best are in St. Louis beginning for the 65th NHL All-Star Game.  The puck drops Saturday, January 26 at 7:00 p.m. at the Enterprise Center.

WATCH LIVE 4:30PM Friday & Saturday: NHL-All Star Game red carpet, interviews, and more.

But, the events surrounding the game started Thursday. 

The weekend’s festivities include a free Green Day concert, a Fan Fair at Union Station, the NHL Alumni Game, the Mascot Showdown, and a 5k through the streets of downtown St. Louis. 

The All-Star Weekend features a four-team, single-elimination tournament with teams representing the league’s four divisions (Metropolitan, Atlantic, Pacific, and Central).

Each game will be played in a 3-on-3 format. The first two games are Friday night at Enterprise Center, with the finals taking place Saturday evening.

