WATCH LIVE: Sunday Night Football: Eagles vs. Cowboys



(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch Sunday night football with the Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys starting at 7:00 p.m. on 22News.

CLICK TO WATCH LIVE STREAM

The coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Football Night in America featuring expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL; coverage also includes a preview the Sunday night matchup.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys from AT&T Stadium kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Dallas has won the three previous meetings, including a 29-23 overtime victory on Dec. 9, as Amari Cooper had 10 receptions for 217 yards and three TDs.

NBC Sports will have live coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots beginning at 7:00pm ET on Sunday, Sept. 8. Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Latest News:



