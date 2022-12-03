CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) With the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team playing in their biggest match in eight years, bars were packed throughout Western Massachusetts with watch parties.

The Rumble Seat in Chicopee opened earlier than normal Saturday morning so supporters of the American Soccer Team could come in and watch the game against Netherlands at 10a.m.



Packed from wall to wall with people draped in American flags, the excitement and comradery in the room was palpable. The squad from Netherlands ended up defeating the U.S. 3:1 in a hard fought game, meaning the Dutch will move on to the round of eight while the World Cup is now over for this young American team.