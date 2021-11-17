West Springfield defeats Longmeadow in state semifinal boys soccer match

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state semifinal soccer game included two western Massachusetts teams Wednesday night.

The West Springfield boys soccer team played Longmeadow to compete for heading to the state championship game. The game was held at Chicopee Comprehensive High School where many fans came out to support.

“It’s good to be back,” said Colin Goodhines. “To finally have a regular season game again and just glad to be out here with my boys and we are gonna win tonight.”

And it was the West Springfield Terriers who came out on top Wednesday night in overtime penalty kicks.

The Terriers move to the State Championships this Saturday against Canton High School at 1:30 p.m. in Leominster.