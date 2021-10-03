Western Massachusetts gears up for Sunday’s highly anticipated game

ATLANTA – AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka)

MASS. (WWLP)- Many Patriots fans have been looking forward to this game for a while now. 22News spoke with people from western Massachusetts about their plans for game night. Tom Brady is making his return to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro for the biggest game in the NFL during the regular season. And football fans are getting excited.

“I am going to be watching it at home, crying and biting my nails,” said Maria. “I’m a big Tom Brady Fan but I got to stick it out for the pats.”

“I am pretty excited. Really excited to see if hopefully, they do really good and the defense holds up,” Dustin Lloyd said.

“Let’s go Pats! Let’s go,” said Mindy Sponagle.

Many football fans have dubbed the game the “Goat Bowl”. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming to New England for the first-ever matchup between the two GOATS, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Some lucky local fans are sure to witness history in the making right at Gillette Stadium scoring tickets for the historic game.

“So we are going to be tailgating with the whole crew. I am just excited to see Brady go on the field,” Paul Holton said.

“It’s pretty exciting. I have had season tickets for over 25 years, so I’ve seen it all. I’ve seen the lows and I’ve seen the highs,” Louis Dimauro said. “It’s going to be a little bittersweet, I think, to be honest. Tom Brady obviously brought us six Superbowls.”

“I am a huge Pats fan but I love Brady, like a lot of us do. I guess I am cheering for Brady more than the Patriots which is a little weird, but I don’t know I am really hoping for a good game,” Sean McKeon said.

No matter who fans end up rooting for, all are expecting an exciting game they’ll never forget.