Westfield getting ready to host 2019 Babe Ruth World Series

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The Babe Ruth World Series is back in Westfield!

Westfield first hosted the World Series back in 2016. The city is hosting teams that range from the Mid-Atlantic, Pacific Southwest, and Canada for the 13-year old baseball tournament.

Western Massachusetts will be represented by teams from Westfield and Pittsfield.

Coaches gathered at The Elks Lodge in Westfield Wednesday morning for an opening breakfast and coaches meeting before games begin this week.

The Babe Ruth organization said Westfield was chosen to host the tournament due to it’s small town feel and their overall passion for baseball.

“This is a great small town setting for a World Series. The town is very nice people are great. I’ve already been in a few establishments and they are thrilled that we’re here and we’re happy we’re here,” Babe Ruth World Series Director Tom Wright said.

The Westfield Babe Ruth President Dan Welch told 22News, the tournament is expected to bring in nearly $1-million to western Massachusetts.

When the boys aren’t playing ball, Welch said they spend time in Westfield and surrounding areas in western Massachusetts.

“They play games almost everyday but they also have 8-10 hours to fill. They’re 13 year old boys so they’re always looking for things to do,” Welch said.

The first game of the series is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. at Bullens Field. Westfield will be playing at 7 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for August 15th.