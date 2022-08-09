WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Starfires hosted the Vermont Lake Monsters in Game 2 of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League playoffs semifinals.

Tuesday night’s game was a must win for the Starfires after dropping Game 1 Monday night. 22News spoke with a member of the team before Tuesday night’s big game.

“It’s incredible to be the first Westfield team for the Starfires to make it to the playoffs and to have the opportunity to make it to the championship and beat the best team in the league. It’s an amazing feeling and the guys are pumped and really excited to play,” said player Max Moss.

Despite a strong effort, the Starfires fell to the Lake Monster by a final score of 10-2.

They will move on to play Nashua Silver Knights in the finals.