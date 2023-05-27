WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was opening night for the Westfield Starfires Saturday who are celebrating their 5th anniversary season.

The Starfires took on the Brockton Rox at Bullens Field on the campus of Westfield Technical Academy. The stands were packed with fans rooting on their home team kick off the season in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.

Some of the best college baseball players play for the Starfires and fans were excited to be able to get out to the ballpark once again.

“I’m a big baseball fan,” said Matthew Brouillard of Southampton. “I love seeing the local teams running around getting balls. It’s awesome, it’s a great environment love seeing it. Let’s go Starfires!”

The Starfires got the win Saturday night. The team this year is also having North Elm Butcher Block barbeque at every game along with some entertainment between innings.