Westfield Starfires set to begin playing in phase 3

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Major League Baseball has yet to be played this summer but the game could return to western Massachusetts in a matter of weeks.

If the current plan holds the Westfield Starfires and the rest of the futures collegiate baseball league will be taking the field and play organized games as soon as early July. Players have already been practicing in small group workouts.

Co-owner Donnie Moorhouse told 22News he’s proud to bring baseball back to a community that loves the game.

“We said we’re not going to play baseball until it’s safe to do so but we’re not going to cancel until they tell us we have to,” said Moorhouse. “That mindset has led us to this spot where we are the last league standing for summer collegiate baseball and we can bring baseball back to the community and in Westfield, that’s hugely important.”

If phase three happens as planned, the Starfires home opener will be July 8.