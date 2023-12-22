SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday was the first World Basketball Day, celebrated on the date Dr. James Naismith first introduced the popular game in Springfield. More than 100 years later, there remains a strong connection to the game in the city.

Part of the reason Springfield is called the City of Firsts is because of basketball, and it’s pretty remarkable how much this fun game has meant to western Massachusetts.

On December 21, 1891 a simple game including peach baskets and soccer balls was conceived by Dr. James Naismith at Springfield College. Over 130 years later, the game has evolved into the second most popular sport in the world with nearly 600 million people across the globe playing basketball. A pretty monumental invention for this moderately sized city in western Massachusetts.

“It’s really cool just thinking that it’s 30 minutes away, where one of the most popular sports in the world was invented,” said one kid visiting from Worcester County.

Besides being built right into the city’s fabric of history and culture, the game also brings a huge economic impact here. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has been in Springfield for over 50 years, and millions of visitors from all over the world have come to visit.

The Hall of Fame has stayed busy organizing other events to celebrate basketball, where it was invented, including the Hoop Hall Classic, Hooplandia, the Hall of Fame Classic, and of course the Hall of Fame Enshrinement.

“Helping business come and helping bring attention to the city and all types of great things it does for us. Basketball really helps support and lift the city up,” said Brendan Tassy, manager of events at the Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame also announced Thursday the eligible candidates for the Class Of 2024, and it includes some big names: The 2008 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team and my personal favorite player, Vince Carter.